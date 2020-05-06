PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a man and seized hundreds of explosive devices after multiple loud explosions were heard in the northeast Portland area.
On Tuesday, at around 11:58 a.m., officers responded to a report of a loud explosion in the area of Northeast 6th Avenue and Northeast Davis Street.
According to police, similar noises were heard in the days prior. One of the other incidents occurred on May 1, but nothing was located when officers responded.
During an investigation, police said officers were able to identify a possible suspect and suspect vehicle, a green Ford Explorer with Oregon plate UYC105.
The investigation continued with help from Portland Fire & Rescue and the PPB Fire Investigation Unit.
On Tuesday afternoon, police arrested the suspect, identified as 69-year-old Thomas Huskey.
During a search of Huskey's apartment, police located several hundred explosive devices, which were similar to large fireworks.
Police said members of the Metropolitan Explosive Disposal Unit responded and safely gathered the explosives.
Huskey was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on three counts each of possession of destructive device and manufacture of a destructive device.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said it is currently reviewing the case to make a charging decision.
Huskey is scheduled to be in court Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about similar incidents is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-3408 or Portland Fire & Rescue Investigator Jason Andersen at Jason.andersen@portlandoregon.gov.
