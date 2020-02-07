GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after police say he fired a gun in a Gresham neighborhood.
At around 6:21 a.m., officers were called out to the 1900 block of Northeast Liberty Avenue. Police said there were reports that someone was shooting a gun outside of their home.
Officers arrived to the scene and detained a man, later identified as Casey Joseph Graham.
BREAKING: @GreshamPD are on scene of shots fired outside of homes in a Gresham neighborhood. They have detained one person. No injuries reported, but they are looking to see if any homes were hit. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/HYVrH5oELc— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) February 7, 2020
No injuries have been reported.
One man told FOX 12 that bullets hit his home with his child inside.
"I don't think he was aiming at anyone or anything in particular, but I don't know what was going through his head," said Tyler Bartlett. "Thankfully he was sleeping in the back of the house. So we weren't too worried about him, but my wife was sitting at the window, eating her breakfast when she initially heard the shots, so that was a little scary."
A tow truck was seen hauling a pickup truck away that Bartlett says belonged to the shooter.
After an investigation, Graham was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail for two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Thanks to the dangerously irresponsible Liberal Lack of Justice System, he will be out, replace his firearm and be home in time of dinner! Felon in possession is just a slap on the wrist and possibly a stern talking too or possibly a probation extension:-((. This is why gun laws are absolutely useless, no severe punishment = No Deterrent.
