PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Nine people were pepper sprayed on a TriMet bus Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a call of a man using pepper spray inside a TriMet bus in southeast Portland around 9 a.m.
When they arrived in the area of Southeast 82 and Lambert, they found 9 victims who were affected by the pepper spray.
The suspect left before officers arrived.
Officers later located the suspect in a restaurant on Southeast 82nd Avenue south of Johnson Creek Boulevard.
Police said during transport to jail, the suspect took off his seatbelt. When officers pulled over to reapply the belt, the suspect tried to get away but was held by the officers after a scuffle.
The suspect's behavior led officers to suspect he might need medical attention for drug intoxication, so he was transported to a hospital by ambulance where he was treated and released.
The suspect, identified as Aaron T. Locust, 31, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
He faces charges of 9 counts of fourth-degree assault, 9 counts of interfering with public transportation, first-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree resist arrest, escape and first-degree criminal mischief
During the scuffle, three officers suffered minor injuries.
The investigation is continuing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.