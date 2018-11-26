PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested after a pharmacy robbery at Walgreens in southeast Portland, according to police.
Officers responded to the Walgreens location on Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard near Belmont Street at 11:33 a.m. Monday.
Police said a man entered the store, approached the pharmacy counter and gave a demand note to employees. The suspect left after receiving drugs.
Employees provided a description of the suspect, which was broadcast to officers searching the area.
A man matching the suspect’s description was found near Southeast 42nd Avenue and Morrison Street.
Evan A. Gnagey, 35, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of second-degree robbery. Police said he also had three warrants for his arrest.
Anyone with additional information about Gnagey or this robbery investigation is asked to contact Detective Tracy Chamberlin at 503-823-4783 or Tracy.Chamberlin@portlandoregon.gov.
