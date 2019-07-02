DALLAS, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested after placing a cell phone inside a women’s restroom at a library in Dallas.
Officer said on June 19 around about 4:07 p.m. police responded to a reported sex offense that occurred at the Dallas Public Library.
The caller reported that an unknown man put his cell phone underneath the stall where her child was using the restroom.
The suspect was described as a man, possibly in his late twenties or thirties, medium build, with dirty blonde hair. The suspect was also described to be wearing a neon yellow sweater, khaki pants and a dark colored backpack.
The child realized the cellphone was underneath the stall she was using and ran out to report it, according to police.
Police said the suspect ran out of the back doors of the library afterwards.
On June 20, officers reviewed surveillance at the Dallas Pubic Library.
The surveillance showed the suspect entering the library. Polk County Parole and Probation were contacted about the incident and it appeared that one of their clients, Thoron Schneider, 28, of Dallas, Oregon, had committed similar crimes in the past.
On June 27, 2019, authorities interviewed the suspect. Schneider admitted he had a past of peeking over bathroom stalls to watch women in the bathroom.
Schneider indicated that he did not make a plan to go into the girl’s bathroom, and that it was a “spur of the moment idea,” according to police.
Police said after running out from the library’s bathroom, he hid the neon yellow sweater the victim had described him wearing in a dumpster nearby.
Schneider was lodged in jail and faces charges of first-degree invasion of personal privacy, unlawfully being in a location where children regularly congregate and tampering with physical evidence.
