GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man is in jail after police say he pointed a gun at another person in Gresham.
At around 10:38 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1600 block of Northeast 20th Street on the report of a threat with a weapon.
Police told FOX 12 that a man, later identified as Mervin Hernandez-Guarneros, was in a pickup truck and pointed a gun at someone. No one was hurt.
Officers located Hernandez-Guarneros and arrested him without incident.
Hernandez-Guarneros was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of two counts of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and driving while suspended.
No other details about the incident have been released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
