PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man is facing several firearm charges after police say he threatened a food cart operator with a gun and fired a round into the air Sunday evening.
At around 10:19 p.m., officers were called out to reports of a man threatening with a gun in the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Oak Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and spoke with the victim, who is a food cart operator. Officers learned the suspect had left the area and did not locate him during an initial search.
The victim was not injured, according to police.
Police said a half hour later, a sergeant was flagged down in the same area by someone saying the suspect had returned and fired a round into the air.
More officers responded and located the suspect, who police say was uncooperative and tried to walk away.
According to police, an officer fired one less-lethal foam tipped projectile at the suspect. The suspect, identified as Dominique H. Mann, 25, of Portland, surrendered and was arrested.
A loaded .40 S&W caliber semiautomatic handgun was found in Mann's pocket. The gun was determined to be stolen, according to police.
Mann was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree theft, menacing, unlawful possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm at another, and city code violations of possession of a loaded firearm and discharge of a firearm in the city.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
P250. At least we know the owner was legal, and had good taste.:) Maybe could have been a little more careful with his property though.
Let him go, he was only arrested because he was black. Stop being racist and picking on people because of the color of their skin. I side with Jo Ann Hardesty as she knows what being racist really is as she is the worst one of all. Ok my bad, who cares what color someone is other then Hardesty as all she does is complain about someone of color being arrested. Great job Portland Police in keeping the bad guys off the streets.
So what's the max this guy will do in the state pen? 2 yrs?
