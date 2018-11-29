VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at three people and later fired shots in Vancouver.
On Tuesday, officers responded to a brandishing call in the 6500 block of Northeast 18th Street. The victims, two adults and a child, told police they were in their vehicle on NE 18th when a man in silver SUV confronted them and pointed a gun at them.
Shortly after, officers responded to a 911 call for shots fired in the area of Fourth Plain and Brandt Road.
Police said officers found shell casings, the silver SUV and a handgun at the shots fired scene.
Following an investigation, detectives arrested Myreon T. Johnson. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of first-degree assault.
Police said Courtney R. Johnson, 27, was also arrested for obstructing and assaulting a law enforcement officer.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
