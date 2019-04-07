Police: Man arrested after pointing replica gun at passing cars in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested Sunday after police say he pointed a replica gun at passing cars in a southeast Portland neighborhood.
Police responded to a report of a man pointing a handgun at passing traffic in the 200 block of Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just after 8:30 a.m. and began searching the area for the suspect.
They located the suspect at Northeast 1st Avenue and Northeast Couch Street. Police say he followed the officers’ commands and was arrested without incident.
Officers recovered the gun, which turned out to be a realistic-looking BB gun.
Police say the investigation revealed that the suspect had also pointed the gun at an ambulance crew.
The suspect was identified as Caleb J. Baker. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of menacing (three counts) and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
