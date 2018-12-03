PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he punched an officer at the Lloyd Center MAX Platform.
Police said transit officers contacted an unruly group at the MAX platform at around 8:20 p.m.
During the contact, police said the group became aggressive and hostile towards officers.
One officer deployed pepper spray towards an aggressive person. That person, identified as Asasioeth Reity Epenrosa, then punched an officer in the face and ran away.
Police said Epenrosa was taken into custody about one block away.
Epenrosa was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on numerous charges, including assaulting a public safety officer.
The officer who was punched received non-life-threatening facial injuries and was treated at an area hospital.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.