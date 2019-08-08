PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Officers have arrested a man who police say rammed a patrol car with a stolen vehicle in northeast Portland Wednesday evening.
Prior to 8:30 p.m., officers located a stolen vehicle near Northeast Glisan and Northeast 66th Street.
Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle intentionally rammed a patrol car head-on. None of the officers were injured.
A vehicle pursuit ensued after the crash, and officers were able to take the driver into custody.
Police told FOX 12 the suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
Once released from the hospital, the suspect will be booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
