SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A 29-year-old Salem man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police say he rammed a patrol vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop.
At around 1 p.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop, but the driver, identified as Chase Russell-Brown, did not stop and attempted to elude the officer.
Police said Russell-Brown entered the parking lot of a Fred Meyer.
While in the parking lot, police said Russell-Brown stopped the vehicle, put it in reverse, and rammed the patrol vehicle. It's not known if the officer in the vehicle was injured.
Additional officers responded to the scene and helped take Russell-Brown into custody.
Police said Russell-Brown was found to be in possession of about 89 grams of methamphetamine, 25.4 grams of heroin, two handguns, and cash.
Russell-Brown was booked into the Marion County Jail on multiple drug charges including delivery of methamphetamine and heroin within 1000 feet of a school, attempt to elude in vehicle, and attempt to assault a law enforcement officer.
