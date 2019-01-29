GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police say he robbed a pub in Gresham.
According to police, a man with a coat pulled over his face entered Division Sports Pub, located at 1585 Northeast Division Street, at around 2 a.m. and demanded money.
The suspect fled the scene on foot.
Officers responded to the pub and located the suspect running across Division Street.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
The suspect, identified as Jose Galindo Maldonado, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of third-degree robbery and for a probation violation.
