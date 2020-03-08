Police: Man arrested after robbing downtown Portland doughnut shop with hatchet

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested after police say he robbed a doughnut shop in downtown Portland with a hatchet early Saturday.
At about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance involving an axe at the Voodoo Doughnut on Southwest 3rd Avenue.
As officers were responding, they received information that that suspect was leaving the area on foot.
Police found the suspect about a block away eating a doughnut and holding a pink box from the doughnut shop. He ran from officers but was arrested about two blocks away.
Police say no one was injured. A hatchet was recovered from the doughnut shop.
The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Christopher L. James, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of robbery in the first degree.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
