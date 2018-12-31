PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday night after police say he robbed a market then stole a purse in northeast Portland.
Officers responded to Knott Street Grocery, located at 2709 Northeast 7th Avenue, at around 7:19 p.m. on the report of a robbery. The owner of Knott Street Grocery told police that a man entered the store, stole several items and then shoved him to the ground while fleeing the scene.
Police said the victim suffered minor injuries, but did not need to go to the hospital for treatment.
As officers investigated the robbery at Knott Street Grocery, a 911 caller reported that at 7:36 p.m. a man had reached through an open window of a first floor apartment in the 600 block of Northeast Fargo Street and grabbed a purse.
Police said the victim chased after the suspect, but stopped when the suspect reported he had a firearm.
According to police, the description of the suspect in the purse theft matched the description of the suspect in the Knott Street Grocery robbery.
At 8:06 p.m., police received a call from a community member who said a man was walking onto properties of multiple residences in the 3300 block of Northeast 22nd Avenue. The man's description matched the suspect's description from the robbery and purse theft.
Officers responded to the area and located the suspect in the 2600 block of Northeast Ridgewood Drive.
Police said the suspect ran from officers, but was taken into custody in the 3400 block of Northeast 27th Avenue.
According to police, officers found evidence on the suspect, identified as Benito Zurita, that linked him to the robbery and purse theft. They also found mail from locations in the area.
Police said that a firearm was not located on Zurita.
Zurita was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of two counts of second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also booked on a parole violation for a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine and on warrants for previous arrests related to charges of harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Anyone with information about Zurita, or about the incidents that happened on Friday, please contact Detective Kenneth Reynolds at 503-823-0407, Kenneth.Reynolds@portlandoregon.gov or Detective John Russell at 503-823-0464, John.Russell@portlandoregon.gov.
