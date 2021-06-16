VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department investigated a shooting that injured one person Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred at about 4:15 p.m. in the 9400 block of Northeast Ferngrove Street. Police said an investigation revealed that two men got into a confrontation over ongoing harassment. One of the men, identified as Miguel Angel Pedro-Guzman, shot the other. Pedro-Guzman was later located and taken into custody. Police said a firearm was recovered.
The victim, identified as Isiah Maes, received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at an area hospital. According to police, Maes was booked into Clark County Jail for violating a no contact order.
