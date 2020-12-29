PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was arrested following a stabbing in southeast Portland Monday evening, according to police.
At about 8:47 p.m., officers were called out to an apartment in the 2300 block of Southeast 159th Avenue on the report of a stabbing.
The suspect, identified by police as Clarence Edward Webb, 45, was arrested at the scene.
Police said the victim and Webb were taken to an area hospital. The extent of the victim's injuries is not known at this time.
After being released from the hospital, Webb was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of third-degree assault and interfering with a peace officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.