DALLAS, OR (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he led officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
Dallas Police Department said at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a man attempting to enter a parked vehicle at a business in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue.
Before officers arrived, the suspect had stolen the vehicle.
An officer spotted the vehicle on East Ellendale Avenue near Fir Villa Road and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect took off at a high rate of speed.
Police said Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted in the pursuit and used spike strips near Adams Road. The suspect drove over the spikes and continued on Clow Corner Road with two flat tires.
According to police, the vehicle stopped on Riddell Road and the suspect, identified as Kyle Prock, of Dallas, was arrested without incident.
Prock was booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, attempt to elude, third-degree theft, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
