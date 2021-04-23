PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested early Friday morning following a chase and K-9 track in southeast Portland, according to police.
Just after 4 a.m., an officer located a vehicle, which police said was a suspect vehicle in an incident involving Washington State Patrol, in the area of Southeast 115th Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street.
The officer followed the vehicle for a little bit until the driver pulled over and let a female passenger out. Police said the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off and a pursuit ensued.
The suspect driver eventually stopped and took off on foot.
Police said the suspect, identified as Sean Michael Burke, 35, was located following a K-9 track.
According to police, the vehicle involved in the pursuit turned out to be stolen.
Burke was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude - vehicle, attempt to elude on foot, possession of a stolen vehicle, and reckless driving.
Police said the passenger, identified as Shandi Rene Danielson, 29, was also booked into the jail for a warrant.
FOX 12 has reached out to WSP for more information about the incident the stolen vehicle was involved in.
