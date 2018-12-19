PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he struck another man with a hatchet in downtown Portland.
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of Southwest Salmon Street and Southwest 4th Avenue at around 7:45 a.m.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man who had been injured after being struck by the blunt end of a hatchet. Police said the victim did not require medical treatment.
The suspect left the scene before police arrived.
Officers searched the area and located a man matching the suspect's description on Southwest Taylor Street between Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest 4th Avenue.
According to police, officers found and seized a hatchet believed to be used in the incident.
During an investigation, officers learned that the suspect, identified as Nathan J. Shrader, was kicked out of the Standard Insurance Center, located at 900 Southwest 5th Avenue. Police said he left then came back and assaulted the victim, who is an employee at the Standard Insurance Center.
Shrader was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of second-degree assault.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Assault Detail Detective Tony Harris at 503-823-0768 or Tony.Harris@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.