PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he spray painted and damaged property belonging to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Marcus E. Gunther was arrested in relation to two graffiti investigations.
Police said the first investigation began on June 29 when officers responded to the Northeast 42nd Avenue overpass at Interstate 84. Officers found the fence and three electronic signs, which is ODOT property, damaged by spray paint.
The total cost of the damaged was estimated at $24,910.
The second investigation began on Sept. 6 when officers responded to the report of spray paint covering property at the U-Store Self Storage, located at 1520 North Interstate Avenue.
According to police, officers found the letters "M-O-O-K" during both investigations.
Police said based on information learned during the investigation, officers believe Gunther spray painted the properties and that "MOOK" is his tag.
Gunther was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal mischief, and a probation violation.
Investigators believe there may be more victims of Gunther's tag.
Anyone who has property spray painted with the "MOOK" tag should contact police at 503-823-3333.
