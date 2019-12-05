PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he stole a bait package in southeast Portland.
On Tuesday, officers with the East Precinct's Neighborhood Response Team collaborated with the Postal Service and placed bait packages equipped with GPS transmitters on porches in targeted locations.
According to police, homeowners knew about the bait packages and gave permission.
Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, police said officers were alerted that one of the packages had been stolen.
Officers tracked the package and located the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jacob Anthony Baker, on foot near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Ramona Street.
Baker was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on felony charges related to mail theft.
According to the jail, Baker is set for arraignment Friday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.