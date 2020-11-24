PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he threatened a garbage truck driver, then led officers on a short pursuit in southeast Portland.
At around 5:40 a.m., officers were called out to a threat with a weapon call in the 3500 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue.
Police said the victim reported that an unknown man approached and pointed a gun at them. The victim ran off and the suspect got into the garbage truck.
Officers arrived to the scene and contacted the suspect, who was still inside the garbage truck.
Police said the suspect, later identified as Hunter Jay Wilson, ignored commands, walked over to another vehicle, got in, and drove off. Officers pursued Wilson for a short distance before using a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, according to police.
Wilson then fled on foot and was taken into custody with help from a police K-9.
Police said Wilson was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He will be booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of third-degree robbery, menacing, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, attempt to elude by vehicle, attempt to elude by foot, and resisting arrest.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
Thank you brown, wheeler, and hardesty for letting these fine citizens roam the streets of a once beautiful portland!
The neck tat gave him away.
Young Hunter is sporting a neck tat that reads "BLESSED." Uhh..not really.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.