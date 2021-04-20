PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man is accused of threatening a person over the course of several days in northeast Portland, according to police.
At about 8:48 p.m. on Monday, officers were called out to a home in the 600 block of Northeast 101st Avenue. The caller reported being threatened by a person known to them and who is known to carry a pistol, which had been displayed in a threatening manner in recent days, according to police.
Officers arrived to the scene and spoke with the caller who identified the suspect as Manuel Salinas-Rojas, 28. According to police, the caller told officers Salinas-Rojas had been making threats for days and was probably still in the area.
Officers searched the area and located Salinas-Rojas nearby.
Police said Salinas-Rojas had a black revolver in his hand when contacted. He followed officers' orders and set the revolver down before surrendering.
The loaded revolved was seized by officers.
Salinas-Rojas was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, menacing - domestic violence, and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public.
'Salinas-Rojas was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, menacing - domestic violence, and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public.' And no doubt the Multnomah County D.A. dropped all the charges and released him. That is just the way they roll in Multnomah County.
What? A felon with a gun? That's illegal! He's supposed to follow gun laws!
"Police said Salinas-Rojas had a black revolver in his hand when contacted.". ..... . And if it had been a white revolver? :)
[lol]
Ted 1 of your kids needs to be spanked again.
[thumbup]
