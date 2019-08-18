Police: Man arrested after throwing items, including furniture, out of 3rd-story window in N. Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested a man in north Portland after they say he threw items out of his apartment window, damaging cars below.
Just before 9:50 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 6900 block of North Interstate Avenue on a report of a man throwing items, including furniture, out of his third-story apartment window.
Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Joseph J. Lee, was not initially cooperative with officers
While they tried to talk to him, they say he continued to throw items out the window.
Officers suspected that he might be in a mental health crisis, and members of the Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team responded and tried to communicate with him.
They were not able to calm him down, and police say there was information that he may be armed with a gun and knives.
Officers decided to do a partial deployment of the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT).
Some neighbors were evacuated during the incident.
After more than five hours of negotiations, SERT officers deployed a chemical agent into the apartment and were able to safely take Lee into custody. Police say no gun was ever seen.
Lee was transported to a hospital, where he was evaluated and released. He was then booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful use of a weapon (two counts) and menacing (two counts), as well as other unrelated warrants.
No one was injured.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
