GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of setting two fires in Gresham was arrested early Wednesday morning, according to police.
At around 12:09 a.m., officers responded to the report of a fire and suspicious activity in the 18600 block of Southeast Brooklyn Court.
According to police, witnesses saw the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Seth Ames, throwing a Molotov cocktail at his neighbor's garage door. Ames also set his own basement on fire.
Police said Ames crashed his vehicle into a trailer after almost hitting a patrol car in the 18300 block of SE Brooklyn Ct.
No injuries were reported.
Detectives are investigating the two fires as arson.
Ames was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of first-degree arson, unlawful manufacture of destructive device, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.
