PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was an outstanding warrant was arrested in northeast Portland on Saturday.
Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team performed a traffic stop in the area of Northeast Alberta Street and Northeast 9th Avenue for a traffic violation around 8:25 p.m.
Officers said the passenger of the car exited the car and went into a nearby store. He was identified as a subject with an outstanding warrant and was arrested.
Officers discovered a firearm the suspect and it was seized by police.
The passenger was identified as 26-year-old Jamarvein Coleman Sr.
He was booked on charges of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public, unlawful possession of firearms (concealed), and a warrant for fail to appear on a DUII out of Clackamas County.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
