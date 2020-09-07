GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a man after they say he tried to grab an 11-year-old girl at a park in Grants Pass on Sunday.
Martin Brandon Lynch was reported to be following the girl and her mother through Riverside Park on Sunday evening, placing them in fear for their safety, according to the Grants Pass Public Safety Department.
Lynch tried to grab the girl while she was on a swing, according to investigators.
Officers responded to the scene at approximately 7:55 p.m. and detained Lynch. He was later arrested and lodged at the Josephine County Jail, He now faces charges including attempted kidnapping in the second degree, menacing, harassment, and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
According to detectives, Lynch does not appear to be related to previously reported incidents occurred around area retail stores.
“There have been several calls involving subjects following families in public locations,” according to police. “Being aware will assist with seeing these individuals and making prompt calls to local law enforcement so we can locate and identify these subjects.”
Anyone with further information about this incident is asked the call the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6260.
