LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening on multiple charges including identity theft and drug possession.
At around 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to Schmizza Public House, located at 2602 South Santiam Highway, on the report of a man, identified as Anthony Luke Ritter, trying to use stolen credit cards.
When officers confronted Ritter, he ran from the scene. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit and struggle with officers.
According to police, Ritter was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle, methamphetamine, heroin, stolen identification items, and forged documents.
Police also said Ritter is suspected of criminal activity in several other Oregon cities, as well as other states.
Ritter was booked into the Linn County Jail. He was charged with aggravated identity theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal possession of forged instruments, fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, forgery, possession of a restricted weapon, interfering with a police officer, and resisting arrest.
Police are asking anyone with information about this case, or any other criminal case involving Ritter, is asked to contact Officer Chance Snyder.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.