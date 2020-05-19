CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after he vandalized multiple businesses in downtown Corvallis, according to police.
At around 11:30 p.m., officers received 911 calls about a man breaking windows in the downtown area.
Police said at least six different businesses had windows broken out.
Other property, including planters and picnic tables, were also tampered with, according to police.
Officers arrested Mathew Jareth Jason McGowan on six counts of first-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Police said Corvallis Public Works crews helped clean up broken glass from the sidewalks.
Anyone who witnessed the vandalism, or had property damaged that you believe might be related, is asked to contact Officer Jade Caudle at 541-766-6924.
