OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Police in Oregon City arrested a man after they say he attacked an acquaintance with a machete and lit his camp on fire.
Mark P. Devoy, 59, was arrested on Tuesday and lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on charges including arson in the first degree, assault in the first degree, and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to investigators, Devoy attacked the victim on Saturday and set the victim's camp on fire before leaving the scene near Washington Street and Interstate 205. Officers a bit later responded to to an assault near the Metro Transfer Station after someone reported a man, later identified by the victim as Devoy, had stumbled into traffic in the 2000 block of Washington Street.
Clackamas firefighters quickly extinguished the fire near I-205 and investigators determined both scenes were related.
Law enforcement found and arrested Devoy in Milwaukie on Tuesday after they say he fled the area and was not found after a search on Saturday.
The victim on Saturday was transported to OHSU for treatment. The extent of the victim's injuries was not immedietly clear.
