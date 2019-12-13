PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man was arrested and numerous firearms were seized Thursday afternoon during a focused patrol by Tactical Operation Division officers, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Police said the focused patrols are due to several shootings and firearm recoveries in the past few months.
At around 12:12 p.m., police said officers initiated a foot pursuit to arrest a suspect, identified as Adolphus T. Newell, in the 7400 block of Southwest Garden Home Road. Newell was safely taken into custody.
According to police, Newell was wanted for a probable cause arrest relating to a theft investigation.
Police said a warrant was served at Newell's residence in the 7000 block of Southwest Olson Road. Numerous firearms and ammunition were found and seized.
Newell was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on eight counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
Police said additional charges are pending relating to the theft investigation.
