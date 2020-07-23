PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say they have arrested the suspect who stabbed and seriously injured a man in southeast Portland last week.
On July 17, at around 11:46 a.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard.
A man was located at the scene with a stab wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said an investigation revealed that the victim was stabbed while standing on the south sidewalk of SE Powell Boulevard.
On Tuesday, officers arrested 33-year-old Joseph Tyler Thompson in the 3200 block of Southeast 52nd Avenue in connection with the stabbing.
Thompson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.