PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was arrested during the Portland Police Bureau's weekly illegal street racing patrols.
Police said extra resources from the North Precinct, the Traffic Division and the Air Support Unit were used to patrol north and northeast Portland on Saturday and Sunday nights.
Officers conducted 17 traffic stops.
One of the traffic stops resulted in the arrested of Enrique Magana, 47. Police said an illegal firearm was recovered.
Magana was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm.
According to police, three separate cases of attempting to elude a police officer will be followed up on after reviewing evidence.
Police would like to remind the public that irresponsible driving practices can have a deadly outcome.
So far this year, there have been 48 Major Crash Team activations and 41 traffic-related deaths. It is not known how many are directly related to street racing.
“The Portland Police Bureau will continue its efforts in educating community members about the dangers of speed racing. This education will be conducted on our social media platforms and through one-on-one conversations with participants. Enforcement action will also continue against individuals who are suspected of committing these types of crimes,” according to a bureau statement.
