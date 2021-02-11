WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening following an armed robbery at the Woodburn Premium Outlets.
Officers were called out to The North Face store, located at 1001 North Arney Road, at about 6:45 p.m. on the report of a robbery.
According to police, it was reported that when the suspect exited the store without paying for items he showed a knife and threatened employees.
Officers arrived to the scene and located the suspect, identified as Vincente Leon Jr., running through the parking lot.
Police said Leon attempted to hide, but he was found by officers and taken into custody.
Leon was in possession of Xanax, Oxycodone, Morphine and Clonazepam packaged and ready for distribution, according to police. He was also found to have two Marion County warrants for unauthorized use of a vehicle and on probation out of Washington County for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Leon was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, felon in possession of a prohibited weapon, unlawful delivery of Xanax, and unlawful delivery of Oxycodone. He was also booked for the warrants and probation hold.
