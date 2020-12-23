PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested a man who they say stabbed another person in the Kenton neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
Police said officers were called out to reports of a stabbing in the 8500 block of North Argyle Way at around 2:46 a.m.
Officers arrived to the scene and located a victim who had escaped to safety in a nearby neighbor's apartment.
According to police, the victim had been stabbed in the temple with a knife. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital. The victim is expected to survive.
Shortly after officers arrived to the scene, police said the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Said Osman Mohamad, was located and arrested.
Mohamad was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256.
Harmless looking fellow he is...
