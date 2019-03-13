LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A 47-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after he led authorities on a high-speed pursuit, according to the Lebanon Police Department.
At 9:43 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a 2016 Hyundai Accent without headlights on in the area of South Williams Street and East Sherman Street.
Police said the vehicle fled from the officer at a high rate of speed and a pursuit began.
The officer lost sight of the vehicle near the Wood Trailer Park, located at 700 East Isabella Street.
According to police, witnesses directed the officer into the trailer park where the vehicle was then located.
The suspect, identified as Robert Earl Sutton, was still inside the vehicle. Additional officers were called to the scene.
Once Sutton exited his vehicle, police said he was non-compliant with officers' commands and physically resisted arrested. Officers were able to gain control and handcuff him.
Sutton was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of attempt to elude, resisting arrest, reckless driving and hit-and-run - property.
