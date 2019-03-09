SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) - Police executed a search warrant at two locations regarding allegations of sex abuse on Saturday
The investigation began when police were notified of possible sex abuse allegations on Thursday.
Police determined that Christopher M. Griffin, 29, of Sherwood, and a staff member with Lets Make Music and Dance had several encounters with the victim while teaching piano lessons at the business.
Griffin has been charged with sodomy, sex abuse, and unlawful sexual penetration, according to police.
Police said the investigation is on-going and are seeking any additional information regarding possible victims who have had contact with Griffin.
If you have information, please call non-emergency 503 629 0111.
