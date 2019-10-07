TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested for armed robbery in Tigard Sunday evening.
Tigard police responded to Dotty's restaurant located at 16230 Southwest Pacific Highway on a report of an armed robbery.
Police said an employee alleged that a man reached into a backpack, pulled out a black handgun, demanded cash from the till and exited the building.
As officers arrived, employees reported that the suspect had entered an outdoor portable restroom in the same business complex.
Officers contacted the suspect, but he did not exit the restroom despite commands from officers to do so.
Evenutally, the suspect exited the restroom but began reaching into his backpack. Officers, believing the suspect to be armed with a weapon, deployed less-lethal bean bag rounds before taking him into custody.
When officers searched the suspect’s backpack, a replica gun was found, according to police.
Emergency medical personnel checked the suspect at the scene.
Officers arrested Keith Garrett Mattson, 25, for second-degree Robbery and second-degree Theft as well as two arrest warrants from previous, unrelated incidents.
