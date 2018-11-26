NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a man last week after he reportedly set several fires around the city of Newport.
David Caskey was arrested on Friday and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of second-degree arson, first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal mischief.
Police said the first fire was set at around 1:40 p.m. at Betty Wheeler Field. The fire caused damage to a wooden bench and a dugout wall.
The second fire was set in the loading dock of a Rite Aid at around 2:30 p.m., and caused damage to a vinyl fence.
At 2:40 p.m., the third fire destroyed a recycling bin and caused damage to the Rory Foley CPA Office.
The fourth fire was set in a pile of cardboard in the loading dock at Best Western Resort at around 2:50 p.m.
At 3:15 p.m., the fifth fire was set at Walmart in the cardboard recycling and storage area. Police said the fire caused extensive damage to the fence surrounding the area, as well as other items that were being stored there.
Officers were able to positively identify Caskey as the suspect after viewing surveillance footage from Walmart. He was located and taken into custody without incident.
Police said the investigation is ongoing as several of the fires were not initially reported to them.
Caskey was wearing dark pants and had on a bright yellow "safety jacket" with a black hoodie underneath at the time of the fires, according to police.
Anyone with information about the reported, or unreported fires, is asked to call the Newport Police Department at 541-574-3348.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
