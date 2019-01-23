PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested in connection to driving into a group of pedestrians in northeast Portland on Wednesday.
Police said they started investigating on Jan 11. when officers were made aware of a traffic incident that was recorded and shared on social media.
A homeowner near Wilkes Park in northeast Portland captured the incident on video.
The video showed a Toyota Tacoma truck driving into a group of pedestrians.
FOX 12 spoke with the homeowner who captured the collision on camera.
Police said no one directly involved in the incident ever contacted police.
Detectives believe Austin C. Keever-Nyberg, 21, was the driver of the truck in this incident based on information gathered during the investigation.
The truck involved was found and seized as evidence on Jan. 18.
Keever-Nyberg was arrested while he was visiting the Clackamas County Courthouse on an unrelated matter, according to police.
He was lodged on three counts of first-degree attempted assault.
"Thank you to the individuals who brought this incident to our attention and assisted investigators," Chief Danielle Outlaw said. "Our community members are an important partner in identifying and solving crimes to keep our community safe."
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773.
