PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Thanks to help from community members, Portland police were able to identify and arrest a man wanted for an attempted break-in and robbery on Tuesday.
The investigation began at 8:49 a.m. when officers were called out to a report of a shot fired in the 3200 block of Southeast 36th Avenue.
Police said a man had been trying to break into a home by kicking the front door and using a cinder block.
The homeowner fired one gunshot as a warning to the suspect, according to police.
The suspect was last seen walking away south on Southeast 36th Avenue.
As the investigation was underway, police said officers learned a person who matched the description of the suspect robbed a person walking a dog along Southeast 36th Avenue near Southeast Powell Boulevard.
Police released a surveillance image of the suspect.
After information from community members and follow-up by officers, police said the suspect was identified as David Russel Nickel, 25.
Nickel was arrested by police on Tuesday. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of third-degree robbery, first-degree attempted burglary, and first-degree criminal mischief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.