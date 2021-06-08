PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have arrested a man for attempted murder following a shooting that occurred over the weekend.
On Sunday, just before 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to a report of someone shot at a large camp in the 5200 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers searched for the suspect but did not immediately locate him. The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded and began an investigation. Police said detectives identified the suspect as 45-year-old Kelly J. Winkels.
Winkels was arrested at about 7:38 a.m. on Tuesday in the 8600 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard. He was booked into jail on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Becoming the murder capital of the world.
