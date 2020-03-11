PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in Old Town last month.
Erik Wayne Joseph, 39, was arrested near Northwest Couch Street and Northwest 1st Avenue on Tuesday at around 3:25 p.m.
Police said Joseph was identified as the suspect in a shooting that took place on the evening of Feb. 24 in the same area.
A victim was located after the shooting and treated for a gunshot wound at an area hospital.
Joseph has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm. Police said he also has two outstanding warrants issued against him.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators is asked to call Operations Division Detective Jeffrey Pontius at 503-823-2081.
