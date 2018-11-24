PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested after he broke windows at multiple locations in downtown Portland, according to police.
The Portland Police Bureau received a report of a man breaking windows near Southwest 5th Avenue and Taylor Street at 4:27 a.m. Saturday.
Officers then found a man who matched the suspect’s description near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Washington Street. Gustave G. Page, 43, was taken into custody.
Page was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on seven counts of first-degree criminal mischief.
During the investigation, officers said they learned Page was involved in breaking windows at multiple downtown Portland locations.
Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333.
