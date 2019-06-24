BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested after being caught burglarizing a food cart in Beaverton.
Police said they arrested 26-year-old Dylan Graham Hogge, of Deer Island, after he was caught burglarizing a restaurant in the BG Food Cartel.
Around 12:45 a.m., on Sunday, officers were called to the BG Food Cartel after the owner of a food cart called 911 to report someone in his food cart. The owner could see the suspect via a video surveillance system.
Officers found Hogge as he was walking away from the food cart area.
Officer Coulson and K-9 Atlas were able to find Hogge’s discarded gloves and bandana that he wore to conceal his identity, according to police. Stolen money from the burglary was also located on Hogge.
Hogge was taken to Washington County Jail and charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.