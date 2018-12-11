PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was taken into custody after being found inside another persons home on Tuesday.
Officers said they responded to the report of a burglary in the 1900 block of Southeast Stark Street around 5:09 p.m.
The homeowner at the address informed officers that when they arrived home they found an unknown person inside.
Officers determined that there were no other people inside the home and used a loud speaker to contact the suspect.
The suspect eventually exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Caleb J. Baker.
He was lodged in jail on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree trespass.
Police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
