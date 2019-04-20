PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was seen with a pistol in southwest Portland Saturday afternoon.
Portland police said a patrolling officer was flagged down by a community member in the area of Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest 30th Avenue.
The community member said they reported seeing a man holding a black pistol in his hand.
Police said the officer found the man with the gun nearby. When the man saw the officer, he began running away.
Officers tracked down and the suspect nearby ad he complied with officers' commands and was arrested.
No one was injured, according to police.
Officers recovered a black handgun nearby and on closer inspection, they found that it was a realistic looking air pistol.
Dennis Robert Spencer, 20, was arrested and booked on a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct.
