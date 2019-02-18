PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after police say he crashed into a southeast Portland home.
Officers responded to the crash, located in the 4900 block of Southeast Harney Drive, at around 2:39 a.m. Monday.
The home was occupied at the time of the crash. Thankfully, no one inside the home was injured.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was also not injured.
Officers contact him at the scene and determined that he was impaired by intoxicants, according to police.
Oleg Fedosov was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of DUII, reckless driving, first-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of reckless endangerment.
I'd like to knock that smirk off his silly face. He thinks this is funny? Don't think so.
