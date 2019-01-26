PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Man arrested for DUII after multiple vehicle crash in southeast Portland.
Police responded to the report of a rollover car crash at Southeast Division Street and Southeast 130th Avenue around 3:25 a.m.
Officers arrived and found three damaged cars, including one on its roof.
All four involved drivers and passengers were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.
Preliminary investigation indicated an orange Kia driven by Christopher Powell, 30, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Southeast Division Street at Southeast 130th Avenue.
Police said a Ford Focus was traveling eastbound and was struck by the Kia and the Kia flipped onto the roof. After the initial collision, an eastbound traveling Toyota Tacoma was hit by either the Kia or Ford.
Powell was assessed at an area hospital and evaluated for intoxication, according to police.
He was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), reckless driving, and reckless endangering.
Anyone who as additional information about this crash can contact non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.